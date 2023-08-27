Support Local Journalism


Researchers at the University of Idaho have found a unique, non-invasive way to identify polar bears in the Arctic by scraping DNA from a bear’s paw print.

In the face of diminishing Arctic sea ice — where polar bears spend most of their time — scientists have been looking for ways to monitor the bears without buzzing them with helicopters, darting and handling them to gather data including DNA.


