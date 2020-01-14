Two boys hit by car in Emmett

This story updated Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4:50 p.m.
Two Emmett Middle School students were struck by a motor vehicle Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, while on the way to school.
According to information provided by the Emmett School District the two students were crossing the street at 4th Street and S. Johns Avenue when an oncoming driver did not see them in time, ultimately sliding into the boys. One boy was taken to the hospital via ambulance and the other by a parent.
EMS Principal Rich Winegar reported to the Messenger Index late Tuesday that "fortunately both boys will be fine." One received mostly bruises, was treated and released. The other's injuries were more serious but "nothing life threatening and will make a full recovery," Winegar said.
The accident occurred while it was still dark Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews, Principal Winegar and Assistant Vice Principal Stacy Kastler arrived shortly after the accident, followed by Superintendent Craig Woods.
“We are grateful there were no serious injuries and thankful for the quick response by Mr. Winegar and Mrs. Kastler, as well as emergency crews, including the Emmett Police Department," Superintendent Woods said in a school district release.
The school announcement stated that "this accident serves as a reminder to be careful this time of year when driving, especially after snow fall as the street's can be slick."
Winegar added that the incident was shared with the other students at EMS as a cautionary alert.
"I reminded all our students over the intercom today of the importance of waiting until cars are stopped before entering the crosswalk and crossing the street," Winegar said. "I spoke to (Emmett Police) Chief Kunka about doing some more education with the kids on crossing the street as well, so we will be working along those lines in the near future."