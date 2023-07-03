MERIDIAN — An air of reverence emanated from the ground at the Scentsy Commons on Thursday where veterans, family members and residents gathered for the opening ceremony of The Wall that Heals — a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Signature “Vietnam Veteran” hats were speckled throughout the crowd and many people wiped away tears and hugged each other as the presentation’s speakers recalled their experiences in the Vietnam War and their often frigid reception upon returning home. But two themes echoed above all, that of healing from scars of war and the bond they shared with their “brothers and sisters” — both the ones listed on the wall and the ones who made it home from war.
Command Chief Master Sgt. Tom Ressler emceed the event. He told the crowd that the Scentsy Commons would be “hallowed ground” for the next four days and spoke of the many reasons people come to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and its traveling replicas.
“Family members come to reach out and reaffirm their love for their lost loved ones. Children and the very old come as well. Some too young to remember, some too old to forget,” Ressler said. “And then there are the veterans themselves, who come quietly weeping, reconciling years of pent up grief and renewing old friendships with lost colleagues.”
For the next four days, those who haven’t had a chance to see the memorial in Washington, D.C., can view this traveling replica created by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. The 140 panels of The Wall that Heals contain engravings of more than 58,000 names of people who died in Vietnam along with modern LED lighting providing readability, day and night. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its highest point. The wall will be open 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m. Taps will be played every day at sunset, according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.
After coming home from the war, Ben McDonald suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and medical complications as a result of being exposed to Agent Orange gas. He participated in raising funds for the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial and participated in its dedication.
Late last year, McDonald had a desire to bring The Wall that Heals to the Treasure Valley and formed the committee that worked to get the replica to come to town.
“It’s going to be a very emotional weekend,” McDonald said. “It is very healing. But it takes time as well. You just don’t go there and get healed. It takes a while.”
At the opening ceremony, McDonald read an excerpt of Steve Mason’s poem “The Wall Within.”
Rev. Bill Roscoe, CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission and Vietnam veteran, was the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony. During his remarks, he spoke of some of the scars left from war.
“We call this The Wall that Heals. And as I thought about that I thought about what we need healing from, and we need healing from the war. There’s no experience quite like combat. And even though my combat experience was light compared to those who were in frontline infantry units, the chopper crews, the Special Forces, what I did experience was as bad as I ever want to know. Whether you’re at a fire base in the boondocks driving in a convoy, or walking through the bush, you knew that death could be right behind you. The tension, the stress and the straight up fear that you experience leaves a mark on your mind and your soul. Having people shoot at you that you cannot see and engage is a terrifying experience. Having people next to you wounded or killed, it is a memory that you never forget, or at least I’ve not forgotten in my 52 years after ‘Nam. Your mind always reminds you: ‘it could have been me. I might be next and I’m only 19 years old.’”
Roscoe also spoke of the scars that came from serving in the “unpopular war.” Many veterans returned home to protestors at the airport who spit on them and yelled things like “baby killer” at them. He said it has gotten better since then, and most people have a greater understanding of what those who served in Vietnam went through.
Roscoe said he struggled when he returned home and often turned to alcohol to cope. He said what finally brought him healing was God, family and good friends. He also has found healing in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“Healing comes from a lot of different places, sometimes from visiting a wall or even returning to a battlefield and healing comes from people. People who understand and are daring to reach out to help. Healing comes from having peace with God and self love,” Roscoe said. “But the bottom line is this: For most of us old war dogs and even you young war dogs, healing can come, and don’t doubt that there are a lot of us here today who found a way out of nightmares, drunkenness, broken relationships and shattered dreams. And we are living proof that as we put away the gun, healing happens.”
After the ceremony, many people in attendance continued to share teary hugs, private moments alone at the wall and some used pencils to imprint the names of loved ones onto pieces of paper. Volunteers offered to help those who couldn’t quite reach certain names.
On Friday night, a candlelight vigil will be held at the wall at 9:30 p.m. to honor those whose names are listed on the wall. McDonald and Ressler both stated that the wall is a sight to behold at night time and encouraged people to come and see it lit up.
In addition to the replica, The Wall that Heals features an educational trailer that contains videos, timelines of the war and other information and artifacts. Ressler said this is one of the most important parts of The Wall that Heals because many young people don’t know a lot about the history behind the wall.
Pencils and papers to do name rubbings are available at the display and guides are on site to help people find specific names. More information can be found on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website.
Sydney Kidd covers Kuna, Melba and Meridian for the Idaho Press. She is the supervising editor of the Kuna Melba News and Meridian Press. Send her an email at skidd@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @Syd__Kidd.