MERIDIAN — An air of reverence emanated from the ground at the Scentsy Commons on Thursday where veterans, family members and residents gathered for the opening ceremony of The Wall that Heals — a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Signature “Vietnam Veteran” hats were speckled throughout the crowd and many people wiped away tears and hugged each other as the presentation’s speakers recalled their experiences in the Vietnam War and their often frigid reception upon returning home. But two themes echoed above all, that of healing from scars of war and the bond they shared with their “brothers and sisters” — both the ones listed on the wall and the ones who made it home from war.


