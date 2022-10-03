Anthony J. Villanueva was a legend in the Emmett community. Whether as a high school athlete, multiple sport coach, school administrator, city council member, or a tale-spinning sports writer, Tony ‘V’ was known and loved by many — many who never met him face to face.
That legend is now permanently etched into Emmett High lore with the unveiling Friday evening of a sign on the new press box at Huskie Stadium dedicating the football playing surface as Tony J. Villanueva Field.
Tony passed away April 4 of this year at the age of 86. Those years were ever entwined with the Emmett community. A 1954 graduate of EHS, Tony returned early from a collegiate stint of study and sports at the College of Idaho to teach classes in 1957 under a “emergency certificate” at the request of Ken Carberry. He was hooked on teaching kids from that point on. After the emergency certificate ran out in 1963 he returned to the University of Nevada to complete his teaching education.
Though he spent ten years coaching and teaching in Oregon and obtaining his advanced degrees and certifications, Tony returned to Emmett in 1976 to be near his ailing parents and spent the next 20 years as a Vice-Principal.
After retirement from the schools he remained engaged with youth in the community and even served as an Emmett City Councilman for a couple of terms. Never far from his beloved sports, Tony also created a reputation as a colorful and creative chronicler of Emmett sports, writing for the Messenger Index for many years.
Family members joined a sold-out Huskie Stadium crowd Friday evening in remembering Tony and cheering as the new signage was unveiled.