Anthony J. Villanueva was a legend in the Emmett community. Whether as a high school athlete, multiple sport coach, school administrator, city council member, or a tale-spinning sports writer, Tony ‘V’ was known and loved by many — many who never met him face to face.

That legend is now permanently etched into Emmett High lore with the unveiling Friday evening of a sign on the new press box at Huskie Stadium dedicating the football playing surface as Tony J. Villanueva Field.

