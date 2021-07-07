Diners at Tom’s Cabin had the pleasure of table service provided by members of the Gem County Sheriff’s Office on June 5. They were serving up chicken fried steak, patty melts and the entire menu at the rural Gem County eatery, and providing a check at the end of the meal rather than a ticket.
The ticket was actually what was being punch for Special Olympics. Diners were encouraged to contribute an extra tip for the extra service and they came through big time.
Between tips designated for the “tip worthy cops” and a dedication of all sales from a Tri-Tip special that day from Lillie Payne and her staff, nearly $4,300 for supporting local special athletes in their Special Olympics aspirations.
According to Kristi Kraft, the executive director for Special Olympics Idaho, the funds are designated to support county athletes who are currently having to go outside the county to receive the coaching and training support they need.
“This is a big shot in the arm,” said Kraft when in Emmett last week to receive the check from Payne and the Sheriff’s Department representatives. “We currently don’t have an active chapter within the county but would love to build a volunteer base to help the local athletes at home.”
Tip A Cop, as the June 5 event is called, is part of a national wide law enforcement effort called “Carrying the Torch”. Initially the program was solely a relay race concept that has expanded to include a number of fun community engagement activities for law enforcement officers to support individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics has become a global movement that empowers people with intellectual disabilities to realize their full potential and develop their skills through year-round sports training and competition. Special Olympics Idaho is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Individuals who would like to get involved with Special Olympics, as a fundraiser in one of their many activities, or by becoming a regular volunteer to help coach and train local athletes, can access the specialolympicsidaho.com portal for more information.
Word is that the sheriff’s department wasn’t too bad at their jobs waiting tables. Some of the regular wait staff were ready and able to step in when an order became too much. Payne commented that diners were gracious including a regular tip for her staff and then making an additional contribution to the Tip a Cop jar.
Payne said her staff and her customers all enjoyed the time and support the cause.