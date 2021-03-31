Registration of students for kindergarten in the Emmett School District for fall 2021 begins April 6.
Registration forms can now be picked up at any school but are not to be turned in until the opening registration on April 6. Parents must have the following information to complete registration:
Original or Official Certified Birth Certificate
Updated immunization records with proof of required immunizations
Proof of residency (water bill, power bill, lease agreement, drivers license)
The child registering must be present at registration.
Questions can be directed to each of the schools during school hours.
If you have questions contact:
Butte View, 365-4691
Carberry, 365-0839
Shadow Butte, 365-0877
Sweet-Montour, 584-3378
Ola 585-3589
Please make every effort to begin registration on April 6 and to arrange a screening interview for your child. Child must be present for in-person registration on April 6. Once child has been screened they will be provided learning materials to get ready this summer for the start of classes in the fall.