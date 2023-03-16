Three years ago, on March 13, 2020, Idaho had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Now, there’s been over 520,000 reported cases, though that’s definitely an undercount.
The good news is that current transmission levels in Ada and Canyon counties are low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On March 7 of this year, there were only 239 cases statewide — compared to Idaho’s peak of 5,889 on Jan. 20, 2022. Ada and Canyon counties combined had 569 cases the first week of March this year versus over 13,000 the last week of January 2022.
“We don’t have the volume that we had in the peak of our worst surges where we were really struggling with ICU capacity,” said Patrice Burgess, Saint Alphonsus Health System chief medical officer. “But we still have a few COVID patients or people that are admitted for a different reason and also have COVID.”
Essentially, the peak is over. The U.S. plans to end the public health emergency in May. However, Saint Alphonsus is still taking precautions against COVID-19, because the newer variants of the virus are highly transmissible, Burgess said.
People should use reasonable precaution, she said.
“We’re still learning about long-term effects of COVID. And we don’t always know which patients are going to have those long-term effects,” Burgess said. “So we still feel like it’s in people’s best interest to not get COVID.”
Idahoans are still dying from the coronavirus but in lesser numbers. About 75 people have died so far this year from COVID-19, almost 600 less than in the first three months of last year.
Boise’s COVID-19 wastewater shows that levels are substantially lower than during the peaks of Fall 2021 and January 2022.
After tearing through huge swaths of Idaho’s population and briefly keeping people at home, the pandemic has left behind a new normal.
The pandemic made remote work easier and more popular, pouring fuel on the fire of Boise’s growing population and real estate market, The Idaho Press previously reported. Increased demand, along with lack of supply, drove up home prices.
Public safety measures like masks and vaccines became flash points for some who have used medical freedom as a rallying point.
And it all started three years ago, at least in Idaho, with the first confirmed COVID-19 case in an Ada County woman who had traveled to New York City. In late April 2020, an Elmore County woman died from COVID-19 — the first reported COVID-19 death in the state.
As of last year, an estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from long COVID, as previously reported, higher than the national average.
But Idaho also had fewer restrictions than many other states. Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-home order in March 2020, but it expired by April 30.
Plenty of Idahoans kept on living life. Last year, some private wedding venues and event planners said things weren’t significantly busier in 2022 versus earlier in the pandemic, because Idaho’s looser COVID-19 restrictions meant not as many weddings were canceled during that time.
“With weddings here in Idaho, we definitely had a little bit more freedom than a lot of the rest of the country,” Erin Olson, owner and lead planner and designer for Dreamer Events, previously told the Idaho Press. “Things definitely slowed down, but they didn’t stop.”
The last three years, especially in health care, have been a mix.
“It’s been pretty surreal for for all kinds of reasons,” Burgess said.
State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said she was she was talking at work on Monday about the third anniversary of COVID-19 in Idaho.
“It’s kind of like everything’s changed,” Hahn said. “You know, we didn’t have tests in the beginning. And now we have not just lab testing, but home testing. Treatments have changed. We’ve all changed because we’ve got some sort of immunity.”
The news of the first COVID-19 case in Idaho was “big news,” Hahn said, though not surprising because there had been cases in other parts of the country.
Right now, most of Idaho is at low-risk, Hahn said.
“We certainly want people to go about and live their normal lives and, you know, have family celebrations and go to sports events and live their lives,” Hahn said.
But if you feel sick, you should stay away from others or wear a mask, she said. And for those who are at high risk, like on chemotherapy, it’s good to wear a mask in public.
There’s still a lot to be learned about COVID-19, Hahn said, but treatments have changed over the pandemic. At first, there was nothing, but now there’s outpatient treatment and improvements over how to help in hospitals — like putting patients in the prone position.
“I think the most important thing about that day is, you know, none of us could have predicted how long this virus would be with us,” Hahn said. “We need to figure out how to coexist with this virus.”