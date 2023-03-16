Crisis Standards of Care (copy)

A caregiver tends to a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa in September 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Three years ago, on March 13, 2020, Idaho had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Now, there’s been over 520,000 reported cases, though that’s definitely an undercount.

The good news is that current transmission levels in Ada and Canyon counties are low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments