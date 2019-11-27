Three Gem County homes burn

Three different homes in Gem County suffered extensive fire damage in less than a week’s period of time. Two homes are considered complete losses and the other sustained substantial damage. No human lives were lost and injuries were minimal in the three unrelated events according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal, Knute Sandahl.
The first fire claimed a family’s home on 3rd St. in Emmett on the evening of Nov. 16. The house was fully engulfed despite the Emmett Fire Department being able to respond in less than three minutes to the 911 call. Crews worked to contain the fire from nearby residences. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. One family pet was lost to the blaze and two other pets were unaccounted for as of press time according to Emmett Fire Department. Chief Curt Christensen.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing its investigation into the cause of the blaze.
The Emmett Fire Auxiliary is working to assist the family through its burnout fund.
The following day an outside leaf burn escaped containment and ignited a home on Waterwheel. Gem County Fire District #1 responded and was able to limit serious damage to a portion of the home. According to GCFD Fire Chief Rick Welch, the family has been displaced at this time but the home can be restored.
Nov. 21 a blaze destroyed a second home within Emmett. According to reports from the State Fire Marshal’s office, the occupant and pets were able to escape unharmed. After experiencing power loss in the living room, the occupant discovered the fire when he went to reset the circuit breaker. It was determined that the fire, which ignited between walls and extended into the attic, was caused by faulty wiring.