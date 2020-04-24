The Emmett School District has been awarded a $91,362 grant that will be aimed at reducing achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally.
The five-year grant, funded by Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program, will provide an opportunity to expand the school day for students with fun and educational after-school activities.
Shannon Anderson, 21st CCLC grant director for the Emmett School District, wrote the 28-page grant proposal. The program will offer before- and after-school and summer programming for middle school students; classes for parents would also be offered on a regular basis.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students and I appreciate the time and energy that Shannon Anderson put into the application,” Superintendent Craig Woods said. “It’s an honor for the Emmett School District and it gives students a chance to receive some additional, and very valuable, educational support.”
Enrollment in the program will be free and will be held Monday through Thursday on school days, slated to begin in the fall. The summer program will offer two weeks of summer enrichment and academic activities. The goal for average daily attendance is 36 students.
"The best part of this grant is the opportunity it provides for students to form lasting friendships, forge bonds of community, and make learning of new skills a priority,” Anderson said. “I am genuinely excited to participate alongside Emmett Middle School students and staff while we have lots of fun and take learning to the next level. This is how we grow greatness!"
Students will participate in weekly academic, social/emotional, recreational, and leadership opportunities and was built on a partnership with the Gem County Recreation District.
Some of those activities include:
Access to the Middle School weight room
STEM activities
Leadership learning
Friend-shipping club
Hunter education
Arts, theater, and music
Cooking
Technology will not be a major component.
“We will primarily provide non-technological activities for students before and after school and focus on human connection and relationships to support mental wellness and social development,” Anderson wrote in the grant. “Engaging students this way is essential to strengthening and educating students to value their education, take responsibility for their own learning, and become empathetic individuals who will be prepared for high school and beyond.”