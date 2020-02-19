Thinking fast is doing the right thing

At the Feb. 11 City Council meeting, Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie presented Charlise Turner with his Doing the Right Thing Award for her actions and being an inspirational model for others.
According to the proclamation “on January 4, 2020, Charlise Turner, a quick-thinking nine-year old helped to save the life of her father, Gerald Turner, who had suffered a stroke and seizure simultaneously because of diabetes.
When Charlise heard strange noises coming for the living room of the family residence, she traveled downstairs to investigate and found her father lying on the floor in considerable pain. Her instincts immediately kicked in and Charlise had the presence of mind to stay calm and call 911.”
The proclamation further states “it is beyond any debate that Charlise’s father, is alive today because she instinctively reacted the right way; she did the right thing. Her clear thinking, quick action and strength of character deserve recognition. Charlise Turner brings great credit to her family, her community and herself by setting such a remarkable example for young people to follow when they encounter a life threatening episode: Stay Calm, call 911 and stay on the line if requested.”