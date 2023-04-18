Support Local Journalism


Water users from the Payette River drainage can rest assured that barring some unforeseen event, there will be plenty of irrigation water for 2023. Current snowpack levels in the drainage continue to remain over 130 percent of normal.

While that’s good news for water supply, it’s a word of caution for not only river users but for motorists in the coming months. That became apparent Saturday night when Gem County closed Third Fork Road, just north of Dobson Pass for a washout.


