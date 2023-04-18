Water users from the Payette River drainage can rest assured that barring some unforeseen event, there will be plenty of irrigation water for 2023. Current snowpack levels in the drainage continue to remain over 130 percent of normal.
While that’s good news for water supply, it’s a word of caution for not only river users but for motorists in the coming months. That became apparent Saturday night when Gem County closed Third Fork Road, just north of Dobson Pass for a washout.
“We had been monitoring the county roads in the area and with the weather warming, the spring run off washed out the road,” confirmed Gem County Road and Bridge Director Neal Capps. Crews responded with heavy equipment on Sunday and the road was reopened by mid-afternoon.
Capps pointed out that this was not a case of a swollen Third Fork Creek eroding the roadway, but rather runoff along the roadway finding a soft spot.
“High velocity water goes where it wants to go,” Capps said. “Not sure if it found a gopher hole or if something just plugged the drain culvert, it quickly washed across the roadbed.”
With significant snowpack awaiting spring melt, these kinds of conditions are likely to arise without notice over the next couple of months. Capps cautions motorists to be alert, particularly on more remote non-paved roadways, that an erosion hazard could happen at anytime.
Water levels in the Payette River have risen considerably in the past week and many of its tributaries are running full — though not currently at a flood stage.
The Black Canyon Reservoir has filled to its normal irrigation diversion levels even prompting some recreation boaters to enjoy the warm weather on the water Sunday. With the Reservoir at that stage most rainfall and snowmelt in the Payette drainage that is below the flood control dams at Cascade and Deadwood will directly impact the water levels and current speeds almost immediately.
River banks already saturated with March rain and snowfall, are prone to quick erosion from fast flowing waters.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
While the spring run-off warrants caution, the abundant snowpack and the rather mild winter has provided some welcome benefits.
Capps reports that while snowpack is above normal in the higher elevations, this winter has not produced a burdensome increase in snow removal costs for Gem County. “On the whole this has been a mild winter and minimal snow removal efforts required on our roads.”
A second benefit of the milder winter and the wet, cool March, is that fruit crops are maturing at a nice rate with weather forecasts for the rest of April promising.
“We have been able to get so much done in advance early this spring that we are perfectly poised for the crops to mature,” said Emmett orchardist Lance Phillips. “We have not had any untimely deep frosts and most of the fruit is just now starting to bud. It has been cooler and we are about two weeks behind schedule but if we can avoid a killing frost the projected temperatures through May 1, keeping below 85 daytime and in the 40s and 50s at night these fruit trees will thrive and make up that time quickly. Last year we had a cold and very wet April and early May and that really threw us off schedule.”
A potential downside to the mild winter is that with no severely cold temperatures this winter — nearing zero — insect populations may be at high levels this year. Some mosquito presence has already been mentioned in local social media posts.
Phillips says that fruit growers have already moved to battle the potential increased insect populations with the application of organic dormant sprays to their trees. He also advises that residents can help mitigate the insect threat by holding off on the urge to water their lawns immediately as irrigation water becomes available this week.
“You should stress your grass for a few weeks early in the spring,” Phillips said. “There is plenty of ground moisture this year and stressing the grass a bit will encourage deeper root growth. Heavy watering on the surface at this time of the year only enhances a prolific insect environment.”
While the weather can upend current optimism with a single dramatic swing, if current projections hold true crop development is in for a fine start this spring. It should be noted, however, that risks will remain on or near waterways in Gem County. This is normal through the month of June in regards to river flooding events and throughout the irrigation season in canals.