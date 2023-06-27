Support Local Journalism


Commuters to and from Emmett can’t help but notice that something is under construction to the east of SH-16, just south of Firebird Raceway. The large equipment reshaping the hillside is part of the initial phase for a proposed 7,000 home development between SH-16 and Willow Creek (the northern extension of Eagle Road).

Housing will not be going up where earth-movers are currently active. That area is actually only the initial stages of creating a highway cut off that will provide access to the 6,000 acre development that when completed would likely have a population three times the size of Emmett.


