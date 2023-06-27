The two-lane northbound lanes of SH-16 are currently constricted to a single lane as construction crews widen the roadbed for the addition of acceleration and deceleration lanes, Those lanes will connect traffic to a new road providing access to the proposed new Spring Valley planned community.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The purple area indicates the access point off of SH-16 to reach the 6,000 acre proposed the new Spring Valley planned community which will likely not be visible from the highway.
Commuters to and from Emmett can’t help but notice that something is under construction to the east of SH-16, just south of Firebird Raceway. The large equipment reshaping the hillside is part of the initial phase for a proposed 7,000 home development between SH-16 and Willow Creek (the northern extension of Eagle Road).
Housing will not be going up where earth-movers are currently active. That area is actually only the initial stages of creating a highway cut off that will provide access to the 6,000 acre development that when completed would likely have a population three times the size of Emmett.
Current Phase One construction is designed to create new grades for the access road entry as well as acceleration and deceleration lanes on SH-16. The two-lane north bound passing lanes on the grade at that segment of the highway are currently constricted to a single lane.
Eventually freeway-style on and off ramps and an overpass are expected to be included at the junction to provide free flowing access both directions on SH-16.
Messenger Index requests for visual designs for the current construction objectives and the future overpass configuration from the engineering firm responsible for them have not been responded to.
The Spring Valley planned development has been on the drawing board for nearly two decades. Initially it was proposed as M3-Spring Valley in 2007 when it made its first agreements with the City of Eagle. The financial recession of 2008-09 put plans on the back burner until efforts to negotiate approvals from Eagle revived in 2012. At that time Eagle created a Community Infrastructure District (CID) to help pay for capital improvements to the site.
Additional procedures were advanced in 2014 but the property was eventually sold to a new developer in 2021. The Clyde Companies, a Utah-based development firm and GWC Capital purchased the land for the proposed development at that time. Since then the pace of advancing the project has picked up.
Apparently enough that developers have chosen to begin the access road construction.
While the majority of the land included in the proposed development is currently in unincorporated Ada County, it does fall in the Eagle city of impact area. Many aspects of the development are still under scrutiny by the Eagle City Council.
A special meeting specifically for further discussion of the Spring Valley CID is scheduled for the Eagle City Council chambers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
Other details and potential motions regarding Spring Valley are expected to be on the Eagle City Council agenda at its regular meeting on July 11 when that agenda is posted online prior to that date.
A request for the anticipated completion date for the current Phase One construction had not been responded to as of press time.