Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MOSCOW — Friends, family and community members stood in silence as four beams of light shone on the Kibbie Dome wall Wednesday to represent the four University of Idaho students who were killed Nov. 13 just off campus.

With Gov. Brad Little in attendance in Moscow, the UI held a vigil across all of its campuses to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Other vigils were held in Boise, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Lewiston, McCall and Seattle.


Originally published Dec. 1 in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Recommended for you

Load comments