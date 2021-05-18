The battle of the Vote Yes and Vote No signs in Gem County has gone to the Nays!
Voters in Gem County turned out at better than twice the rate they did for a combination levy election in March but the increased numbers were not enough to approve a proposed 68 million school bond. No where near.
The measure, which would have funded a new high school and major renovations at almost every other school in the District, needed to achieve a super majority of two-third affirmative votes. Only 39.7 percent approval was voiced by voters. Final unofficial vote totals show 2,062 voting in favor of the measure but over 3,128 voting against it. Voters in only three precincts provided more yes votes than no votes but none of the precincts met the 66.67% needed for passage.
Voter turnout was reported at 45.6 percent of those registered to vote in Gem County. That would be considered a heavy turnout by school election standards. The March levy election only drew 19.6 percent of the voters and the last bond election, in March of 2018, saw 30 percent of voters coming out.
The 20 million dollar bond proposal presented in March 2018 received only 40.7 overall approval of registered voters that year. Similar results were received from a nearly identical $20 million bond proposal in 2008.
The last time Emmett School District patrons approved a bond was in 1998 to build Carberry and Shadow Butte Elementary Schools. That bond was the culmination of over twenty years of attempts to consolidate a half dozen elementary schools into two and multiple failed bond elections.