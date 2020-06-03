The Last Ride

After over 540,000 miles of driving Emmett children to and from school, last Friday, Jan Hyde was taken for a ride of her own. The 26-year veteran school bus driver was surprised by her fellow drivers and family with her last ride before retirement.
After completing a route delivering breakfast and lunch packets to students at home, Hyde was greeted by her co-workers at the bus barn. With a nearly full bus of well-wishers, she was then transported to her home and took the walk of fame crossing in front of the bus to be met by family and friends.
A tearful Hyde admitted that she wasn’t only surprised but a little embarrassed.
“I think I forgot to cross properly,” she said. “I didn’t wait for the bus driver to give me the signal to cross.”
She says in over a quarter century of driving she doesn’t think she has ever experienced the ride from that students’ viewpoint.
She has relished her role from behind the wheel and engaging with students every day. In addition to the routines of pickup and delivery of students morning and afternoon, Hyde also was a frequent bus driver for special events including athletic teams.
While Hyde admits she is going to miss the students, her fellow drivers say the students will miss Hyde even more.