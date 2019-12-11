The Indoor Sentinel

A call for service in the Animal Control Officer (ACO) world can mean so many different things.
I very much remember December 2003 and a little elderly mahogany colored Lhasa Apso dog.
I received a call about an injured dog. When I arrived at the address the dog owners were in the garage and clearly very concerned. Their 12-year-old Lhasa Apso could not move out of the way and was stepped on by one of them and possibly injured.
The couple, both in their late 80’s had difficulty trying to get their pet in the car! The dog could not jump in on its own and was crying in pain. Unable to bend and lift the dog they called for help.
Such loving dog owners! The little dog had been with them since it was eight weeks old.
They layered blankets in the back seat and I placed the little dog in the car for them. I offered to assist further but they said they would be fine now! The couple kindly thanked me for my help. I gave them my card and asked them to call and let me know how the vet visit went.
I received a call that the little dog had a sprained foot and with time and pain meds was going to be just fine!
This breed of dog has quite a history! I love the wording interior sentinel!
In our household ,with a small dog named “Blue “it means small dog that barks when people or dogs walk by!
Most smaller dogs are on high alert and will keep their family apprised of activities in the neighborhood!
The Lhasa Apso is a dog breed originating in Tibet. Bred as an interior sentinel in the Buddhist monasteries, to alert the monks to any intruders who entered.
Lhasa is the capital city of Tibet, and apso is a word in the Tibetan language meaning “bearded”, so, Lhasa Apso simply means “long-haired Lhasa dog”.
Considered “easy keepers,” affectionate and a good companion, the Lhasa Apso was bred as a guard dog and therefore can be aloof, stubborn and demonstrate a sharp, loud bark. The Lhasa Apsos are long-lived dogs, routinely going into their late teens.
Email Brenda: Petnews73@gmail.com