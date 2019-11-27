For many years as Animal Control I worked most holidays. Thanksgivings were often very busy with many calls for service. The fun memories of the community bringing so much yummy food!
The Police Department break room was a great place for team members to take lunch and break time with our work family.
For most Animal Control Officers holidays can involve dogs that zip out of open doors. Many gates are left open and dogs escaping seem common this time of year. There have been dog bites reported as families gather. Very often the dog that is protective of the family home may have a difficult time with company as they may perceive them as intruders! I actually picked up several live turkeys one Thanksgiving!
Remember the family pets may not tolerate a lot of fatty holiday food! Often our pets become thieves during family gatherings leading to intestinal distress and clean up and often a trip to the veterinarian.
During this thankful time of the year, enjoy the family, fun, food, football and parade as well as my favorite ... the American Kennel Club Dog Show! The National Dog Show, one of the most prestigious dogs shows in America, takes place every year in Philadelphia.
In what is now a holiday tradition, 20 million viewers across America tune into the Dog Show every year when it airs on Thanksgiving Day at noon. Thanksgiving 2019! I want to share some other fun things about the holiday.
Thanksgiving had been celebrated on the last Thursday of the month since the time of Abraham Lincoln. As 1941 ended, Roosevelt made the final permanent change, as he signed a bill making Thanksgiving Day fall on the fourth Thursday of November, regardless of if it is the last Thursday of the month or not!
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally called the “Macy’s Christmas Parade” to kick off the holiday shopping season, according to AM New York. Held in 1924, the first parade “included a menagerie of circus mainstays, including monkeys, bears, camels, and elephants, all borrowed from the Central Park Zoo,” instead of the traditional character balloons.
Fourty-four years after the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Snoopy made his debut in 1968 as a balloon. Throughout the years, the beagle has had a total of seven balloons, making 39 appearances “on and off through 2015” before he was replaced with Charlie Brown in 2016.
Famously known for writing “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” Sarah J. Hale was a 19th-century writer and editor who was nicknamed the Mother (or Godmother) of Thanksgiving. The named seemed fitting after she wrote a letter to President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward in 1863, calling for the declaration of Thanksgiving as a national holiday. Biography writes, “[Lincoln] followed suit, ultimately leading to a fixed time of annual celebration over the years.”
In 1989, the 41st president pardoned the first turkey ever after noticing the 50-pound bird looked a little antsy at his official Thanksgiving proclamation. Since then, every president has upheld the tradition and a few of the turkeys have gone on to serve a different purpose. In 2005 and 2009, the birds went to Disneyland and Disney World parks to participate in the annual Thanksgiving parades.
