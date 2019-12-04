The Gem County Sheriff’s Office has determined a murder-suicide on Thanksgiving morning took the lives of an elderly couple in their home in western Gem County.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported evidence indicating John Polk, 79, shot his wife Gloria, 82, and then himself.
Gem County Sheriff and Emmett Police officers responded to a report of a firearm discharge at a residence on El Paso Road on the morning of Nov. 28.
Upon arrival, the Gem County Sheriff’s office found two occupants in the home with gunshot wounds.
Gloria Polk was dead when law enforcement arrived. John Polk was transported via air-ambulance to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise and pronounced dead later that afternoon.