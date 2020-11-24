Thankful for a Second Chance

A year ago Tristin Kreiter was trying to figure out the ins and outs of boxing. He was working on his jabs, and upper cuts and still searching for a true haymaker.
As a senior at Black Canyon High School, Kreiter was not only working toward his high school diploma, he was qualifying to become a professional boxer.
At Thanksgiving 2019 he and his mother Misty were working through the paper work to get qualified as a certified boxer in the World Boxing Council stable. His professional debut was set for mid-February 2020. All the while visiting Tristin’s younger brother Traydon, who have been born prematurely a couple weeks before, in a neonatal unit in Boise.
This Thanksgiving Kreiter is again eyeing a professional boxing debut – February 2021 – but doing so with an entirely unexpected detour soon to be behind him. A detour that put Tristin in Traydon’s level of care eight months later.
Three days before his scheduled debut this past February, a routine WBC MRI revealed a growing mass in Kreiter’s brain. It’s presence wasn’t a surprise – it had been found years before after a middle school football injury. Its growth, however, was something new.
According to Boise neurosurgeon Edward Duckworth, the mass could easily have been present in Kreiter’s brain since birth or shortly thereafter.
“It’s what we call a cavernous vascular malformation,” Duckworth explains. “It’s not the same as an aneurysm, nor is it really a tumor. It’s a mass that can be stagnant or on rare occasions it grows.”
It was the growth that alarmed the WBC and halted the match. Duckworth slated Kreiter for surgery during spring break. Then COVID took control of hospital procedures and the surgery, not considered critical and life-threatening at the time, was postponed.
Tristan graduated from high school as class president in May and while he was no longer actively sparring he continued to kept physically active.
In June, however, he took ill. Very ill. His mother described his state as nearly comatose when he was rushed back to the hospital. Soon he was in surgery fighting a very different battle than what he had imagined for himself in the boxing ring.
“Fortunately we were able to remove a relatively small portion of his skull and then with microscopic procedures remove the mass from its entanglements in the brain lobe,” Duckworth explains. “As with any open brain operation there are certainly risks but this went well. It takes time for the body to heal from a cerebral intrusion and longer than most people think for the skull bone to heal fully but I am happy to say that Tristin has done very well.”
Doing well has been a concerted effort on the part of Tristin and his family – aided in part by expansive community support. The surgery left him sensitive to light and sound for several weeks. During that time Misty asked some of his friends to possibly send him cards and other reading material that he could first have read to him, and then as his sensitivity lessened, read himself. Getting a cognitive restart was the first step to his recovery.
Those cards and letters just kept coming. With best wishes and inspirational messages, nearly 200 of them arrived at their Emmett home.
“It was overwhelming,” Tristin said. “I didn’t even know many of the people who sent them but it was inspiring to know so many people cared enough to take the time to send a note.”
Those inspirations were necessary.
“There were several weeks of very dark thoughts and depression that the doctors warned me would come,” Tristin said. “Even the routine they prescribed for recovery was slower than what I wanted to see. First it was speech therapy, then neuropsychology sessions, and finally some physical therapy.”
As the physical therapy sessions neared, Tristin’s spirits, already lifted by support around him, were raised even more. His belief that he could return to his dream of boxing again was restored.
Kreiter took up boxing six years ago under a mixed tutelage from Emmett boxing legends Kenny Keene and Ed Dalton. It started as just another sport. He played football through his junior season and also has had some notable success on the bowling lanes, but during his junior year he found another level of passion for the ring.
“I’m not sure what it is exactly, its just where I feel I belong,” he said. “Being denied the opportunity this past year makes the prospects for the future even more desired.”
The seeming disconnect between a brain injury and a passion for a sport notorious for concussive brain impacts is not lost on Tristin. Nor on his mother or his doctor.
“I can’t say I am thrilled with the idea of him returning to boxing,” Misty said. “When you accept the level of his passion and commitment for this pursuit its not that hard to stand behind him, however.”
Duckworth says that the kind of mass that sidelined Kreiter is not likely to return, nor does it increase risk from the head blows that boxers may incur.
“I can’t say that any medical professional would recommend boxing to a patient,” Duckworth said. “However, he is an affable young man with a passion and that means a lot. I want to be at his first match.”
It appears Duckworth, Misty and a lot of Tristin’s friends will get that chance in February. Time and location are yet to be determined but the physical conditioning has been kicked up and the sparring will begin soon.
For Tristin Kreiter the year of 2020 won’t be so much remembered as the year of COVID-19 but rather the year of a brief detour. A detour that he already started mapping his way out of less than a week out of surgery.