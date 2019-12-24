Thank You Gem Community!

This Christmas, the Gem Community once again came through to help share the Gift of Hope.
Christmas Cheer Baskets were given to 356 families, toys to 159 families and Thanksgiving meat to 256 families. Donations met the need to give meat and food for a traditional Christmas Dinner. Toys were collected through the local Giving Trees and the partnership with Toys For Tots. At Thanksgiving, turkeys and side dishes were given out.
So many people helped make this happen, from the Stuff the Ambulance, Fill the Fire Truck to the use of a building for 3 months to store everything and donations from businesses and events. Donations of food, toys and money — even pocket change — also helped make this happen.
Of course the hands-on volunteers who braved standing in the cold to working for hours sorting and packaging the baskets were also key to the success.
The list is nearly endless. We doubt we actually know everyone who helped with the success of this long-standing Gem tradition.
We often tell people Gem Community is one of the last small towns in America where people help each other. This Christmas season proved this statement.
We are once again humbled by the commitment of our neighbors, families and friends.
The Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition / Christmas Cheer Basket elves hope you all have a very merry and blessed Christmas!