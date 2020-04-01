It was a few weeks ago that a 21-year-old woman from Emmett traveled across the United States to the East Coast. What was meant to be a celebration of life for a family member quickly turned into isolation and testing positive for COVID-19 when she returned home.
After hearing about the coronavirus through the news, she knew she needed to stay home. Not because she wanted to, but because she knew the risk it posed to the health and safety of her family. It wasn’t until she lost her taste and smell that she began to worry, wondering if she was possibly carrying the virus.
It would be after two trips to St. Lukes and being turned away both times because her symptoms were not “severe enough” that she would make her way back to her hometown of Emmett. Valor Health came to the rescue when nobody else did. The Messenger Index communicated with her through email to be able to share her story.
“I thought back and forth on whether or not to share this personal information or not. But, I think it’s important that I do,” said the beginning paragraph of her Facebook post.
“Today I got a call from my doctor, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am sharing this information because my symptoms were not like most you hear, and I could have easily passed it off as a cold and continued about my normal life spreading it around without even knowing,” she said.
When asked what the symptoms were like, she explained it began with a slight cough.
“I had a terrible headache and just felt very sluggish (the way you feel right before you get really sick, only this lasted for 3 days). I had a slight fever, but it stayed pretty low (around 99.3-99.7) and only lasted a day or two. I began to feel better a few days in, all except a terrible cough. Day 3 or 4 I noticed I randomly lost my taste and smell completely, though I wasn’t congested or stuffed at all, I couldn’t even smell/taste a lime. At this point I had just assumed it was allergies or a cold (loss of taste/smell was not a symptom I had heard about this time).”
It wouldn’t be until a few days later that her mom would send her an article saying that loss of taste/smell was indeed a symptom.
“I called the St. Luke’s testing tents immediately, explained my symptoms, the fact that I had just traveled back East and the fact that I work so closely with the public (both of which gave me high chances of coming in contact with the virus). They told me my symptoms weren’t severe enough to be tested.”
The next day she called St. Luke’s testing tents again, this time a lady took her name down but said due to the shortage of tests she would need to wait and be approved.
“During this time I started having an uncomfortable feeling in my chest/lungs. I could breathe okay, but I just felt like my lungs were not satisfied with the amount of air I was taking in. I kept trying to take deep breaths, but in order to do so I had to sit up very tall and concentrate on my posture and breathing. At this point I had a feeling deep down I had it.”
While waiting for the call from St. Lukes, she was prompted by her mom to call Valor Health in Emmett, where she’s from.
“It was on March 25 that I called Valor and asked to speak to my doctor and one of his nurses. The lady up front asked me about my symptoms and then put me on the phone with a nurse named Teresa. She was so nice, she made me feel like she was actually listening to me, like it wasn’t all just in my head.”
Towards the end of that phone call the nurse said she definitely sounded like a candidate for testing but she needed to pass the information on to be approved.
“Maybe an hour later she called me back and told me I am a “high priority “ case, and should come be tested now. I arrived at Valor Health and was instructed to wait in my car. I had to check in by phone once I got there.”
It was minutes later that two doctors in “hazmat gear” came to her car.
“It began with them taking my temperature and vitals. Then, they tested me first for flu and strep (you have to come back negative before they will test you for COVID). I was negative and next they swabbed me for COVID.”
When asked about the testing procedure, she described it as being similar to being tested for the flu or strep. “The only difference is that it was taken from a long swab through my nose. You simply tilt your head back and they put a q-tip to the back of your nose. It took all of 2 seconds.”
It would be hours later she would return to the hospital once again.
“Later that night I went to the ER due to shortness of breath. They told me it should take about 2-7 days to get my results.”
While on her way back home to Boise, where she now resides, she got a call from St. Lukes. “They called me and said I was approved for testing. I explained to them that I had already been tested in Emmett.”
It was a day later on March 26 that she got a call from Dr. Roy.
“He was one of the doctors who came to my car and tested me. I had tested positive for COVID-19.”
During that phone call they talked about her symptoms more in depth and how she was feeling.
“I explained that I had been sick for almost 2 weeks and was on (I believe) the last little leg of it, so I’m feeling much better in comparison.”
His advice was to stay in and self quarantine for 14 days, get lots of rest, drink fluids and to call if her symptoms got bad again.
“He told me that more people should be talking about symptoms like mine. He said I am now a part of history.”
Editor’s note: While this young woman is an Emmett native and was tested in Emmett, her positive result will actually log her as a positive number in Ada County and the Central District Health Department as she resides in Boise. As will her husband who received word late last week that he also has tested positive. Both appear to be recovering without complication.