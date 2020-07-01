The Emmett Ranger District of the Boise National Forest is extending two closures for public safety through the summer according to an official release last week. While numerous logging operations continue to remove dead and diseased trees around the Sage Hen Recreation Area and National Forest System road 626H (Tripod area) the extended closures are deemed necessary at this time.
“Our intent is to open up the area as soon as possible, yet public safety is our primary objective for this project. Unfortunately, due to uncharacteristic weather conditions including rain and snow, our timelines for completion have been moved back. Our contractors are working as quickly as possible,” said Katie Wood Emmett District Ranger.
These timber sales, which are located in developed campgrounds and along the roads, were implemented to remove dead and dying trees that have succumbed to tussock moth and beetles outbreaks. Timing is critical to remove hazardous fuels before wildfire season starts and to decrease the impact to the public. Once the projects are completed, visitors should be prepared to see a different landscape with fewer trees and less shade.
“We understand how important this area is to the public and while the closure is extended most likely through August, our goal is to reopen the area as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Wood.