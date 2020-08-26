Teen motivates action for Emmett Cleanup

Andrew Tudor got tired of reading online complaints about how trashy some areas of Emmett were – particularly roadsides and other semi-public spaces.
“It seemed that everyone had a beef but no one was doing anything about it.” Tudor said.
That is until the 13-year old Emmett middle schooler decided he would act. He created an online Facebook event earlier this summer that caught the attention of a handful of local women. They joined him in a cleanup effort that made a dent. But not one good enough for Tudor.
“Once we started picking up trash we discovered there was a whole lot more out there than we first realized,” Tudor said. “We couldn’t just stop there.”
Saturday, Sept. 13, Tudor and a now-expanded volunteer base is determined to make a bigger impact.
“Clean Up Emmett Day” will be declared for the second Saturday in September at the Emmett City Council meeting on Aug. 25 by Mayor Gordon Petrie. It is just another step in a process that Tudor has been working on all summer to motivate and engage the broader Emmett community.
“There are about 6,000 residents in Emmett,” Tudor said. “We want to see at least ten percent of us joining in with the effort on Clean Up Day.”
Tudor has contacted a variety of local organizations to get on the clean-up truck. Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis have all said yes. The Chamber of Commerce is on board.
Several Emmett High organizations including the Cheer team have committed to participate. Arrangements have been made to provide trash pickup and accommodations for a free dump day at the JAG transfer station are being worked on.
To effectively activate his force of 600, Tudor is mapping key areas around the city to assign to work teams. He is requesting input from the community as to where the trouble spots are that might go unnoticed to others.
The plan is to gather collectively in Emmett City Park at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 and then hit the roads and targeted cleanup sites from 9 a.m. until noon. Tudor is coordinating volunteer pickups and trailers for removing the trash once collected by the on-the-ground volunteers.
“I know that there is a pick-up agreement with the State on the main highways but we want to get this trash out of town as quickly as possible,” Tudor said. “We don’t want to shift it around – we want it gone.”
Tudor is engaging local businesses to provide additional incentives for volunteers.
“Thanks for the generosity of Roy Dransfield, Little Enterprises and Potter Funeral Chapel. All those who participate in Clean Up Emmett will receive a $2.50 voucher for a Tuesday movie at the Frontier Cinema,” Tudor said. “It can be used as a credit toward any other admission at the Cinema.”
To participate in the Clean Up Day, volunteers are requested to register in advance with Tudor at Andrew.mutum07@gmail.com. Create your own team to work together. If the time frame does not work for you, please commit to a cleanup project and report the details to Tudor. He will be taking suggested cleanup sites as well to assign teams to targeted locations. Residents are encouraged to cleanup their own properties at this time. Those who have a cleanup need but are unable to meet that need on their own are asked to submit a request for help.
“I know that 600 active volunteers is a big number,” Tudor said. “But the trash problem in our community is just as big and I believe we can do something about it if we work together.”