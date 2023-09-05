Owyhee High School (copy)

Students walk through the cafeteria of Owyhee High School as they leave at the end of the day in this February 2022 photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 28 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Idaho schools are promoting new and varied ways to communicate with parents, students and patrons as the new school year begins.


Recommended for you

Load comments