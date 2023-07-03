Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The wetter than normal spring has certainly set the stage for an increase in mosquito populations in southwest Idaho this summer. The recent spike in temperatures is also very much to the liking of the active adult mosquitoes that thrive in the humid environments, particularly around standing water.

The normal night fogging performed by the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District has been keeping ahead of the population growth for the most part but current conditions has forced GCMAD to look to the skies for help. Those efforts will likely draw resident’s attention and hopefully cooperation.


Recommended for you

Load comments