The green area depicts the land west of the City of Emmett that will be included in the 10,000 acres receiving aerial application of mosquito control chemicals later this month. The red lines indicate path of plane while not releasing chemicals.
The wetter than normal spring has certainly set the stage for an increase in mosquito populations in southwest Idaho this summer. The recent spike in temperatures is also very much to the liking of the active adult mosquitoes that thrive in the humid environments, particularly around standing water.
The normal night fogging performed by the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District has been keeping ahead of the population growth for the most part but current conditions has forced GCMAD to look to the skies for help. Those efforts will likely draw resident’s attention and hopefully cooperation.
The GCMAD has an Unmanned Aerial System (drone) to conduct larval mosquito control applications throughout the district. It is operated by a licensed pilot and is only used during daylight hours at this time. It is a Federal offense to obstruct, interfere with, and attempt to damage the unit while it is airborne and under command. It does not have any ability to record images and photos, and it is monitored by the district’s GIS/GPS system. The District asks that residents “please do not interfere with this critical piece of technology.”
When the mosquito population reaches certain levels, GCMAD will go another step to combat the infestations by contracting for aerial applications by commercial pilots.
Treatments will normally take place between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and midnight and are made with a twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft fitted with ultra low volume spray equipment. Although no special action is required by residents within treatment areas, any residents with concerns can take the added precautions of remaining indoors during the spray event, with their windows closed and their air conditioners turned off.
GCMAD anticipates an aerial application will likely be made, depending on weather conditions, July 13 — 15, for an area that lies east of the Gem/Payette County line, north of SH-52 and up to the Payette River.
Payette County was planning to make a similar application on July 5 to an area on the west side of the shared county lines.
A single application will unlikely end the mosquito threat but can be helpful in making the ground fogging and drone applications more effective.
GMAD reminds residents that there are a number of things that they can do to help in the annual battle Gem County battle with mosquitoes.
DEFEND yourself against mosquito bites by using an insect repellant with Picaridin, DEET, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Make sure to follow label directions.
DRAIN any standing water that sits longer than 3 days. Stock tanks and horse troughs are a primary development site for the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus.
DOOR and window screens should fit tight and be in good repair. This will prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
DO VACCINATE your horses. Horses are highly susceptible to West Nile virus. Approximately half of all horses that get WNv are euthanized.
DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and mosquitoes are present.
Please notify the district office about any standing water on your property as the agency can help drain the area and apply localized treatments. The GCMAD offices can be reached at 208-365-5628 and is located at 6846 W. Highway 52, Emmett.