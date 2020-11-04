Residents on the western Bench area of Emmett were disturbed by either the sound of vehicles and a helicopter or by phone calls alerting them to lock their doors and shelter in place Wednesday, Oct. 28.
According to a release from Gem County, “on Thursday, Oct. 29, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Gem County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect that fled police and caused a shelter in place warning to be issued for the area of Black Canyon Highway and Hillview Road, Mesa Avenue, Big 4 Avenue and Beacon Avenue on Wednesday night.
Wednesday evening, Emmett police initially made contact with the suspect who was presumed armed. During that law enforcement contact the suspect fled by vehicle. The suspect then made contact with a resident in the Black Canyon Highway and Mesa Avenue area. Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle and set up a perimeter of the area. Shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot necessitating the shelter in place warning. The suspect is now in custody and was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.”
Residents in the area reported hearing a helicopter and possible drone activity in the air that evening as the search for the suspect was launched. Messenger Index has not been able to obtain a confirmation from the Gem County Sheriff’s office as to the amount of manpower and equipment deployed in the search. Actual charges and the identify of the suspect was unknown at press time.