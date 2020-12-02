In late July, the city of Emmett in partnership with the Gem Community Health Coalition was part of a pedestrian safety demonstration project on Main Street.
The demonstration project included temporary curb extensions and pedestrian island demonstrations on the block of Main Street along Emmett City Park including intersections of Main at McKinley Street and Johns Avenue and at the mid-block crosswalk.
The purpose of the project was to increase safety, allow pedestrians to be more visible to drivers, and encourage drivers to reduce their speed. Community members were encouraged to participate in the demonstration and provide feedback on the demonstration.
154 community members completed the demonstration survey. Results from the survey indicated roads in this area are too narrow for this project. There was concern for larger vehicles ability to maneuver and turn safely. However, participants did note an increase in safety as drivers reduced their speed and pedestrians were more visible at crosswalks and intersections. The City of Emmett states they learned more about the concept behind the demonstration.
Various respondents added having a mid-block crosswalk instead of a curb extension especially where school walking patterns exist would be beneficial. There was also interest in having a curb extension demonstration by 12th and Washington and Johns & 4th. However, no decision has been made.
We would like to thank the public for their participation in the demonstration and their feedback. Although this demonstration was done in the heart of the city, it reached community members in the county and surrounding cities.