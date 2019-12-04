Stuff and Fill were fabulous

Last weekend’s Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Firetruck brought a great response from the community. Food and toys donated will be used for the Christmas Cheer Basket program. Donations will help fill the need — 3,457 items of food were donated along with 901 toys.
At BiMart one boy came out of the store with his family, saw what the fire fighters were doing. The boy went back in and with his own money bought a toy to help fill the firetruck.
Thank you Gem County. And thank you to those who manned the event.
If you would like to help with the assembly or distribution of the baskets, contact Kiera at 912-272-0610.
Assembly of the baskets will take place on Dec. 7 with the distribution of Cheer Baskets scheduled for Dec. 14.