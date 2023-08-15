Support Local Journalism


While many Treasure Valley schools returned to the classroom this week, students in the Emmett Independent School District will be back in class on beginning Monday, August 21. The High School and Middle School begin on Monday with the Elementary Schools beginning on Tuesday, August 22. Full day Kindergarten will start Wednesday, August 23.

This week first year teachers gathered Monday at Emmett with all other teachers and school district personnel back for training sessions and classroom prep on Tuesday.


