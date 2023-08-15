...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
While many Treasure Valley schools returned to the classroom this week, students in the Emmett Independent School District will be back in class on beginning Monday, August 21. The High School and Middle School begin on Monday with the Elementary Schools beginning on Tuesday, August 22. Full day Kindergarten will start Wednesday, August 23.
This week first year teachers gathered Monday at Emmett with all other teachers and school district personnel back for training sessions and classroom prep on Tuesday.
The District will be hosting open houses at each of its schools for students and parents this week. Elementary schools will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Emmett Middle School and Emmett High School will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Each of the schools have some new features to show off during the open house. Among them are new bathrooms at Emmett Middle School and a new playground area at Butte View Elementary.
Last week school personnel and volunteers were engaged in completing school maintenance and clean-up from numerous summer projects in preparation for the return of students next week.