One woman lost her life and another was seriously injured Tuesday evening when a tree fell on top of their vehicle in the Antelope Campground at Sage Hen Reservoir Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Gem County Prosecutors office Wednesday afternoon, "one female was pronounced deceased at the scene when the upper portion of a fallen tree struck the vehicle. the other female was life-flighted from the area."
No identifications were released pending notification of family.
The Gem Sheriff's Office, Gem County EMS and first responders converged on the area which the National Weather Service reported receiving wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. According to accounts from the scene the two women apparently took refuge in the vehicle to avoid the storm.
Response efforts were hampered by numerous downed trees in the area, many having to be cleared from the road before responders could advance. The U. S. Forest Service was busy today working to clear roadways.
The area north of Ola was not the only portion of Gem County affected by the evening wind, dust and in some cases rain. An large tree on the east slope of Butte Road had a huge section split off and fall across the road. Crews were able to cut a path through the middle of the fallen portion of the tree to restore access on the rural pass into the Sweet Valley.
Dozens of trees fell throughout the county, including several in Emmett that came to reside against homes. No estimate of damage was yet available.
Tax Relief Possible for Damaged Property - if you act quick!
Reports of more than one pole barn or building collapsing were unconfirmed to the Messenger Index but did prompt Gem County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang to issue an advisory to anyone receiving significant property damage that if they act immediately there could be some tax relieve available. The Assessor's office has available a tool call a Casualty Loss Exemption, which could adjust your property value for the remainder of the year. The catch is that per Idaho code, you must contact your County Assessor before 5 p.m. on Monday, June 28 to get relief for this year.
The Gem County Assessors Office can be reached at 365-2982.