Steven Thayn is a long-time resident of Gem County. He graduated from EHS in 1972, owned a dairy for many years, and currently farms in Gem County. Steven Thayn taught Spanish at Vallivue High School for 4 years in the early 2000s.
Steven and Sherry Thayn have been married for 43 years and the parents of 8 children and 24 grandchildren.
Steven Thayn was first elected to the legislature in 2006 and served on the Education Committees in both the House and Senate. Senator Thayn has had several successful legislative efforts including the Advanced Opportunities Program and a successful primary care bill. He serves on the Commerce and Judiciary Committees where prison reform is a priority.
Currently, Senator Thayn is working with the Emmett School District to help parents prepare their children for kindergarten, is the Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee, and Chairman of the Board of PRRTA a career technical charter school that works with the Emmett School District.
Senator Thayn is passionate about education and helping all students succeed. The challenges of educating students next Fall will be acute and require innovative and proactive solutions.
