The Messenger Index is excited to announce the addition of Tanya Stephens to the staff at the Emmett paper. Stephens has come on board as the advertising representative and brings years of customer service and marketing experience to our staff.
A fifteen-year resident of Emmett, Stephens is very familiar to many businesses in the community through her work with Emmett High School. For the past five years she has coached and coordinated the Emmett High cheer team, helping to build it into an award winning competitive cheer squad.
Her son has graduated from EHS and her daughter will be a junior this fall.
Stephens brings a creative fresh approach to her new position and our advertisers should benefit greatly from her balance of traditional and innovative marketing approaches.
She will be at the forefront of a matching funds marketing program that the Messenger Index and the Idaho Press is launching now through the end of July. Recognizing the need for many businesses to boost their marketing exposure to reconnect with customers perhaps lost during the COVID-19 shutdowns or to find new markets entirely, the Idaho Press family of publications in the Treasure Valley has committed $1.5 million to assist.
Businesses can contact Tanya for additional details on how this program can help them "Bounce Back" at 208-365-6066, ext. 3 or via email: tstephens@messenger-index.com .