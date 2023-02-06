Support Local Journalism


In its eighth year, STEM Matters has morphed from a one-day celebration at the Idaho State Capitol to a weeklong virtual event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to a monthlong statewide celebration during February 2023.

Idaho STEM Action Center hosted a kickoff at Trailhead, a Boise co-working space for entrepreneurs and business professionals, Wednesday, Feb. 1, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little read his proclamation declaring February STEM Matters Month.


