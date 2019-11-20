STEAM with Pumpkins

University of Idaho Extension, Gem and Boise Counties is excited to announce that we will host an educational activity for youth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gem County Recreation District. The event will be open to youth ages five years old to 18.
Join us for a fun and exciting STEAM workshop using pumpkins. Areas of study will include Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Activities will include pumpkin volcanoes, catapults and much more. The registration fee is $10 and participation will be limited to the first 40 youth to successfully register and pay online at eventbrite.com/e/79782021173 or in our office at 2199 S. Johns Ave., Emmett. For more information, contact Megan Fellows by email at mfellows@uidaho.edu or visit the website.