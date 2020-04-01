The rapid escalation of Idaho patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 respiratory infection, and the report of the first fatalities in the state related to the virus, prompted Idaho Governor Brad Little to take historic measures last week.
For apparently the first time in history, an Idaho Governor ordered citizens to Stay Home.
On March 25, Governor Little issued an order directing many Idahoans to primarily stay home as efforts to slow the spread of this strain of coronavirus were expanded. The order is set to remain in effect until April 15.
Essential activities are still allowed. The definition of essential activities and essential services was extensive and allowed large numbers of employees to remain in their workplace. Activities like going to grocery stores, picking up food from restaurants, getting medical attention, and even working in outdoor or isolated environments are still allowed. Outdoor exercise is not only allowed but encouraged with a precaution of social distancing – maintaining a six-foot spacing between individuals who aren’t members of the same household.
Work environments that necessitated individuals working in close proximity with fellow employees or clients have been essentially closed.
As we near the end of the first week of the stay-home order, Idaho had seen 415 confirmed cases as of Monday and seven deaths. The number of people tested has grown to 8,712.
At last report, Gem County has four confirmed cases and no reported deaths.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Many businesses, including some not considered “essential,” opted to implement work from home policies. Others, however, have closed up for business, laying off employees in many cases. All dine-in restaurants have had to pivot to call-in or online orders for pick up or delivery to remain open.
Many non-critical health care providers, like dental and vision care offices are seeing patients for emergencies only.
Unemployment claims skyrocketed last week as laid-off workers filed for benefits at ten times the normal rate of filings. Little, recognizing the impact the sudden layoffs had on families, issued orders on Friday to facilitate and simplify the processing of unemployment claims in the coming weeks.
Little also ordered across-the-board cuts to State budgets to make room for anticipated loss of tax revenues and increases in virus related expenses.
Federal aid packages cleared both the Senate and the House last week and received quick signatures from President Trump on Friday. The “economic stimulus” funds could start arriving for individuals by mid-April. Business support may come in many forms, much of it involving low-interest loans. That assistance will likely require application by the respective businesses to a wide range of federal government agencies.
Cost of this stimulus could reach more than two trillion dollars according to Congressional estimates.
Grocery, automotive, building materials, hardware, automotive and agricultural are among the retail that remains open in Gem County. Other forms of retail are either operating online or have chosen to close at least for now. Service industries including gas stations, plumbing, electrical, and internet providers remain open though many have shortened their operating hours.
POLITICAL IMPACT
The Governor’s issuance of the Stay Home orders has drawn mixed reviews. Some have called the action long-overdue. Others classify it as an overreaction and perhaps overstepping his constitutional powers.
A WalletHub survey to identify states which are taking the largest actions to combat coronavirus placed Idaho 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of aggressiveness – 51 being the least aggressive. This was conducted prior to the Stay Home order.
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Wayne Hoffman says the “stay-at home order is unconstitutional.”
Gem County resident Ammon Bundy hosted a meeting last Thursday that addressed concerns with the scope of the Governor’s order for self-isolation. Speaking to the Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, Bundy said “we discussed with each other whether our rights can be taken by order from a governor or agency, and if they can be, what good are our rights.”
Bundy said self-isolation during the spread of the new coronavirus is “not a bad thing.”
“That’s not the argument here,” he said. “If it was a guideline, I would applaud it. It’s not, it’s an order.”
An additional political fallout could come as early as May as Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has requested that the May 19 Primary Election be delayed.
HEALTH IMPACT
Regardless the political perspectives, the spread of the virus in Idaho is still on the upswing and if it follows the trends in other neighboring states like Washington, which saw its initial cases several weeks before confirmed cases were documented in Idaho, the crest of the wave of infection is likely still to come.
“This is Wave One,” said Valor Health chief executive officer Brad Turpen said. “There is absolutely more to come.”
Gem County received its first confirmed positive test result on Friday. A male in his twenties experienced mild symptoms and is reportedly recovering well at home. Two more confirmations were received over the weekend.
Testing in Gem County previously had a positive test result but was for a resident of Ada County.
For Valor Health, the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic are multiple. The role that the county-owned hospital plays in the overall regional medical services provider environment, however, appear to be broader than maybe first realized.
“We are part of a regional team that each have roles to play,” Turpen said. “So far the collaborative effort across the state has been great. All of us have had to shift our primary care focus to address critical issues brought on by the coronavirus.”
Among those issues is a question of available bed space in Idaho hospitals and an adequate supply of not only testing supplies but personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We have delayed a number of non-virus related procedures that are not considered critical to patient well-being,” Turpen said.
Those procedures could include such things as colonoscopies and other diagnostic testing that a part of preventative and wellness care but deemed an immediate need.
Delaying those procedures helps Valor maintain valuable bed space, PPEs and eases the workload on its medical staff. It also costs Valor money as those procedures are a substantial portion of the fees for service that enables the county-owned facility to operate without county tax subsidies.
Turpen credits Governor Little’s actions to ease some of the restrictions regarding medical personnel with enabling Valor and other health facilities to meet the workforce needs being pressured by the coronavirus spread.
“It allows us all to be a bit more flexible with our personnel assignments,” Turpen said.
Turpen points out that to date, Valor has not hospitalized any COVID-19 patients. He says his facility is ready to handle that situation if a patients condition should warrant. He also says that should a patient have need for advanced critical care such as ventilation or other life support, they would be transferred to critical care units in the Boise Valley.
“We are prepared to serve our citizens, whatever their needs,” Turpen said. “That may mean we take on less critical patients from Boise area hospitals to make room for their critical care needs. That may mean delaying some testing here to make sure we can adequately provide the evolving needs created by this pandemic. We have to admit that most everything about this coronavirus spread is new – totally new – and we need to take it seriously.”