The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement partners across Idaho have joined forces to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving. Expect to see extra officers focused on stopping dangerous, aggressive driving through March 11.

In 2022, preliminary data shows there were 14,002 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho. Last year 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.


