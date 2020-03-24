The Idaho State Board of Education approved Monday afternoon a “soft closure” of the state's schools through April 20. Exactly what that means to each school district will be determined in the coming days.
A release from the Emmett School District superintendent Craig Woods translated what it means to local students:
“This means all students, including ours in Emmett, will not return to campuses throughout Idaho until at least Monday, April 20.” Woods said.
What does that mean for Emmett after Spring Break, which officially runs through March 29?
“The State Board directed districts to provide instructional opportunities to the best of their capacity during this closure recognizing many districts, including Emmett, are currently on Spring Break.
We are finalizing plans for a soft close, through April 20, and we’ll release that later this week. We will continue discussions and begin training with staff to determine long-term plans regarding instructional opportunities that will be provided, and share them later this week.” Woods said.
The release further detailed that “the State Board also took other action Monday that impacts our students and provides flexibility during this statewide soft closure.
Here are highlights from the meeting, the Board:
Suspended the senior project graduation requirement for the class of 2020
Suspended the college entrance exam required for the class of 2020 and 2021
Approved seeking a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for ISAT testing in English Language Arts, Math, and Science and the alternative ISAT
We will continue to monitor the situation. As soon as we know more, we will update you!
As always, feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. This is a trying time for all involved and we appreciate all that you are doing while schools are closed. These actions today help our School District comply with the request to “flatten the curve,” to stop, or at least slow down, the COVID-19 virus. It will help keep your child, our staff, and others safe.
Please enjoy Spring Break. Our “Grab-n-Go” breakfast and lunch distribution for children up to age 18 will continue beyond Spring Break. Those lunches are distributed between 11 am and 1 pm at Emmett Middle School. We appreciate our Child Nutrition team for making this happen.”