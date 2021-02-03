Dear Emmett School District Students, Families, Staff, and Community Partners,
What a difference 365 days can play in an individual, community, or country’s vision and direction. As the leader of the Emmett School District, 2020 was a test of patience, innovation, and the ability to adapt.
During this past year my commitment to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff has remained constant. Before we ever get to academics, we must build relationships with our students, parents, and community partners.
With the support of the Emmett School District Board of Trustees, we will continue to sustain initiatives focusing on student safety, academic achievement, and healthy relationships. Our goal is to educate every child, who walks through our doors, in a caring and supportive environment.
In these divisive times, I believe our community benefits if we focus on what unites us and commit to the values that have helped make Gem County the unique community that it is today.
One unwavering theme that has been forefront throughout the start of the 2020-2021 school year has been to provide face-to-face instruction for our students every day, for all students.
While state and federal rules and mandates have placed undue pressure on our students, parents, and staff, I am extremely proud of the resilience that our community has demonstrated.
Moving forward, we are creating the foundation of instructional support, investments in maintaining and upgrading our facilities, and fostering a culture of lifelong learners.
As we continue to strengthen the culture within the school district and individual schools, I cannot help but think of the following proverb:
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” — Chinese Proverb.
This year has continued to provide us with opportunities and challenges. But throughout it all, we haven’t lost sight of our short-term and long-term plan: OUR students deserve OUR best.
On behalf of the Emmett School District, please accept my best wishes for a healthy, and safe 2021 year.