A temporary road goes past a rock wall that buttresses a major rock slide on Idaho state Highway 55; the route is shown on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, a day before it reopened to traffic after a multi-week closure. Since then, snow and ice has covered the road, and caution is advised for motorists.
Idaho State Highway 55 (SH-55) north of Smiths Ferry reopened Monday evening to traffic in both directions following cleanup of the rockslide this past weekend.
The rockslide occurred late Saturday night (Jan. 22) in the SH-55 work zone between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley. This slide happened in a different area than the rockslide that closed SH-55 late last fall.
Construction crews worked all day Monday to stabilize the hillside. A team of geotechnical experts inspected the work and confirm it is safe to reopen the highway to the traveling public. The Idaho Transportation Department is aware of the risks in this slope. A safety catchment area was built under this slope and kept most of the rock and debris from hitting the road.
The public can receive direct updates by signing up for text or email alerts on the project website, itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry, or visit Idaho 511 before leaving on a trip to learn the latest highway conditions.