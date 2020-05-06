Stallions among ISU's Outstanding 12

Idaho State University and the ISU Alumni Association has announced the twelve 2020 Outstanding Student Award recipients to be honored this spring, and graduation on May 9. Among the elite dozen graduates is Cheyenne Dawn Stallions of Emmett.
The 12 Outstanding Student Awards are presented to recognize outstanding graduating seniors who have excelled in their programs, their extracurricular activities and have epitomized ISU’s outstanding student body. Students receiving these prestigious awards exhibit a readiness to graduate, high academic achievement, above-average dedication to academic and professional goals and involvement in professional societies. Work experience and community service are also considered.
Stallions was selected from the College of Health Professions. She graduates May 9 with a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Dental Hygiene.
According to the selection release: “Stallions arrived at the University in 2018 as a transfer student, but she proved her drive for success well before setting foot at ISU. As a high school student, she graduated with 49 dual enrollment credits while maintaining a 3.85 high school GPA. That, combined with stellar athletic abilities, landed her a softball athletic scholarship at Yakima Valley College. Since her acceptance in the ISU Dental Hygiene program, she has definitely made her mark at ISU. Stallion was unanimously chosen by the entire Dental Hygiene faculty to be nominated for this award.
In addition to her academic success, graduating with an almost perfect 3.96 GPA, Stallions has proven to be especially talented in her clinical skills. She is known for her ability to build relationships with her peers, the faculty and especially her patients. This ability has made her particularly adept at creating personalized treatment plans for her patients.
Stallions is exceptionally civically minded and has performed countless hours of community service, both within her field of study and beyond. She has performed more than 465 hours of community service as a dental hygiene advocate alone. She has also shown great interest in the senior population, providing assessment and education to seniors, in addition to working with the Idaho Food Bank to box food for the elderly.”