It has been a mild winter for the most part and it appears that Spring is going to be no different in the Emmett Valley. According to national weather mapping forecasts, southwestern Idaho should have a pretty normal run toward summer — something that much of the United States is not going to enjoy.
Forecasts for our area include mild to no seasonal flooding, which often confronts us along the Payette River until mid-June.
Jay Breidenbach of the National Weather Service spoke to the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) on March 16 to explain the weather conditions they are preparing for nationally and what to expect locally.
Normal is the most consistent term Breidenbach used in describing the weather and water supply that local farmers are so dependent upon.
“Snowpack is looking really good,” he said. “The wet February has helped put some pack at lower elevations that will be our first run off and there is pretty good high elevation accumulation for later season runoff.”
He says that while neither of the primary reservoirs that control the flood runoff on the Payette are at capacity, they are at an optimum level to have storage for irrigation and space for an unexpected “quick melt” of the high country snow pack.
Breidenbach’s data puts the Cascade Reservoir at 64% of capacity on March 15 with significant snow pack above in and in the Long Valley. The Deadwood Reservoir is at 53% capacity, also with significant snow pack in the higher elevations surrounding.
Normal spring temperatures should keep the rate of snow melt manageable.
“There is likely to be some increases in the water flow on the lower Payette, through Emmett, as the lower packs melt off and put some pressure on smaller tributaries like Squaw Creek,” he said. “Unless we have torrential rains that speed up the melts and contribute directly to the flow we should see minimal flooding. The forecast does not indicate we have that volatility coming to this area — unlike most of the west. We could see more pressure on the lower Weiser River as they have a heavier snow pack in the mid-range elevations that feed it.”
It all seems pretty mild compared to the national projections of the weather service. LaNina conditions presently in the tropical Pacific Ocean are likely to contribute to both unstable weather conditions for the next couple of months — including some flooding and extremes — but then contribute to extended drought conditions in many areas of California. Extreme swings in weather conditions are projected over much of the United States for the spring and summer as have already been experienced in the Texas and much of the south.
As far as the local conditions, Breidenbach says “we’re sitting pretty,” as of now.
Those weather conditions and projections have most farming operations hitting full steam as forage crops are quickly greening and most fruit crops are in full bud.