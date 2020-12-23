Gem County has made a reputation for itself for decades as a caring and giving community in support of the less fortunate within its boundaries. This year it has been a remarkable journey as needs have been altered by restrictions and recommendations to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Needs have been greater than ever while traditional efforts to raise funds, provide relief, and even infuse some fun have given rise to some new and creative efforts.
Sit down dinners have become drive-through pick up. Christmas parties for kids have been limited at best with direct family support becoming a more intimate alternative. Regardless, the support from the community for these new versions of spreading the Christmas spirit have not waivered.
Several projects that the Messenger Index partnered with – Christmas Cheer, Toys for Tots, Operation Teen Elf, Patriot Center Christmas and Senior Santa – brought an outpouring of donations, merchandise and cash, to help make Christmas carry a warmer memory for many this year.
The most amazing aspect of this year’s effort was the intermingling of organizations and projects to best utilize what resources are available.
An example would be the annual City/County Christmas project. In years past employees of the two local governmental bodies would host a children’s Christmas party for about 80 kids. The kids invited were selected by nominations from school teachers who had a daily insight into the Christmas prospects some students might have.
This year the party was a no go. So instead, the City/County project used recommendations from the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition to identify seven families in particular need. Last week city and county employees got together to wrap up Christmas for the families with food boxes, clothing necessities and toys for the kids. According to Emmett City Police Chief Steve Kunka, the change actually provided a deeper connection between the donors and the recipients.
“While the party has been a great experience in the past, the family specific needs and meeting those needs directly took the project to a whole new level,” Kunka said.
That included a broad range of supporters who made it possible – not just city and county employees. Kunka singled out assistance received from both Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, Albertsons, Wallace Dentistry, and Heart N Home Hospice, as well as anonymous community members.
Christmas is being delivered all over Gem County this week from the generosity of many. We will have more stories next week that detail how the community has mobilized to spread the Spirit of Christmas in a challenging but not insurmountable environment.