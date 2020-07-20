CALDWELL, IDAHO – The Southwest District Health Board of Health will hold a special meeting via video conference on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at the Canyon County Administration Building, 111 N. 11th Avenue, Caldwell, ID, 83605. The meeting room will accommodate seating for approximately 20 people. Social distancing will be required and masks must be worn. Any person who does not wish to social distance or wear a mask will not be allowed to enter and is invited to observe the meeting through live streaming. No outdoor viewing option will be available. The meeting will be available for live streaming at the SWDH You Tube page. The meeting agenda can be found at: phd3.idaho.gov/boh/boh-agendas/.
Due to safety concerns for members of the public and SWDH employees, live streaming of the Special Board of Health meeting via video conference will not be available at any of the SWDH locations.
No public comments will be accepted during the Special Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Note: Due to COVID-19, Board of Health meetings for the remainder of 2020 will be held via video conference unless otherwise noted.
Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 208-455-5411. Please refer to phd3.idaho.gov for the latest local numbers and data and coronavirus.idaho.gov for statewide information.