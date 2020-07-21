CALDWELL, IDAHO – Due to continued security concerns and to ensure the meeting is as safe and accessible as possible the Southwest District Health Special Board of Health meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the Canyon County Administration Building, 111 N. 11th Avenue, Caldwell, ID, 83605 has been cancelled. The meeting will be rescheduled for a date and time to be determined.
Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 208-455-5411. Please refer to phd3.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and data and coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information.