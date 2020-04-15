Solutions to business disruptions complex

Everyone is feeling the impact of restrictions in place to attempt to slow and eventually stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory infection COVID-19. Those in compromised immunity health conditions more acutely perhaps than others.
From a financial standpoint the loss of jobs, either through time cuts, furloughs, or layoffs is taking an emotional and financial toll on families and the State unemployment funds.
Before the end of last week nearly 78,000 people had filed first-time unemployment claims in Idaho since the middle of March. That is nearly 2,000 percent more than normal claims rates over the same span of time — if things were normal.
From a business standpoint, it may be small businesses, particularly those that cater to the “non-essential” service needs of the community, who are most at risk. Idaho figures indicate that the hardest hit sectors of the economy within the state are accommodations, food services, health care and construction. While emergency health care is experiencing a shortage of personnel, the wellness care side of the industry such as dental, chiropractic, vision, physical therapy and elective procedures has been hard hit with layoffs.
Restaurants have pivoted to take-out and home delivery but most have dramatically cut back on service staff as total sales have plummeted.
Other than infrastructure construction or emergency repairs, the building trade has also seen a drop off. Increased hiring by grocery stories and other high demand industries have not offset the lay offs.
Congress has recognized that in its quickly formulated and passed stimulus legislation. Implementing that stimulus, however, is a complex and often frustrating process for business owners striving to keep doors open or be able to reopen doors when restrictions are eased.
The Gem County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Skype conference last week for small business owners to hear directly from the U. S. Small Business Administration on the processes required to access and utilize both the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
According to Cynthia Cowell, public information officer with the SBA, the agency “has made it easier for a business to apply for up to $2 million, with an emergency advance of up to $10,000. The advance is forgivable if certain conditions are met.”
Businesses can apply for EIDL funds at covid19relief.sba.gov. Questions should be directed to 800-659-2955 or emailed to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The Paycheck Protection Program funds have to be applied for through local banking institutions. It is recommended to contact your current primary bank to obtain their requirements. Most have online applications available.
Some local banks have paused accepting new applications. Wells Fargo has met their limit of applications. Key Bank will reopen for more applications once it catches up with the applications currently on hand.
US Bank is accepting applications but are processing existing customers first. First Interstate Bank is accepting applications from its customers.
The eventual impact of the business disruptions will not be known for months, perhaps years. How long the Stay Home orders remain in place and how businesses and individuals adapt to “a new normal” as restrictions are ultimately lifted are to be determined.
Employment levels which were at record highs for Idaho prior to the virus outbreak are not expected to bounce back entirely for some time.
If you have been laid off or furloughed the Idaho Department of Employment is continuing to process unemployment applications through its online portals. The department encourages applicants to continue to apply and weekly connect with the service even if initial applications were rejected as the expanded emergency claims eligibility is still being fully incorporated into the system.