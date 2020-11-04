Solis named soccer coach of the year

Emmett High School announced last week that Coach Kevin Solis was selected as the 2020 4A SIC Girls Soccer Coach of the Year. Solis was nominated for the title by his fellow 4A SIC coaches.
“There is no one more deserving of the title than this hardworking and committed young coach,” EHS Vice Principal Katie Watkins said. “Since taking over the Girls Soccer Program in 2018, Kevin has put in hundreds of hours to build this program. As we all know, change and growth is not fast, and Kevin coached his team through 2 winless seasons; however, Kevin never once gave up on his players or his program.”
On August 27th, Coach Solis and the Lady Huskies secured their first win in two years over the Weiser Wolverines.
“It’s not about me. It’s about this team of girls who took the game seriously and embraced a new attitude,” Solis said after learning the news.
“Since Coach Solis took over our girl’s program three years ago, we have seen a tremendous increase in participation and on field success.,” Athletic Director Gavin Watson said. “His dedication to player development and program organization has this team on a path to continued improvement. We consider ourselves very lucky to have such a high-quality individual leading these young women.”
Coach Solis is a 2014 graduate of Emmett High School and a celebrated soccer player. Now, as a “walk-on” coach, Solis has returned as a role model and coach.
“We are proud to call Coach Solis one of our own, and we appreciate the work and dedication he has shown our students, school, and community,” Watkins said. “He is an asset to our students, school, and community,” Watkins said. “We appreciate you, Kevin, and there is no one more deserving of the title and recognition.”