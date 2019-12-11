Smoking cessation class now open

With the New Year right around the corner, it’s time to begin thinking about resolutions and making healthier changes in 2020. Quitting smoking is the single most important step a smoker can take to improve the length and quality of their life. Stopping smoking can be tough, but smokers don’t have to quit alone. There are many options to help smokers quit smoking for good, including a free Smoking Cessation class in Emmett.
Registration is now open for a free local tobacco cessation 4-class series (class dates are scheduled January 13-16). The classes are taught by tobacco education specialist, Carl Rizzo RRT/RPFT/AE-C, through Southwest District Health and brought to you by Valor Health.
Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases, and reduces the health of smokers in general. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, quitting smoking lowers your risk for smoking-related diseases and can add years to your life. Not only are one in five deaths caused by cigarette smoking, it causes more deaths each year than the following causes combined: human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) Illegal drug use, alcohol use, motor vehicle injuries, and firearm-related incidents.
Quitting smoking cuts cardiovascular risks. Just 1 year after quitting smoking, your risk for a heart attack drops sharply. Within 2 to 5 years after quitting smoking, your risk for stroke could fall to about the same as a nonsmoker’s. If you quit smoking, your risks for cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, and bladder drop by half within 5 years. Ten years after you quit smoking, your risk for lung cancer drops by half.
Classes are free, but space is limited. To register, call Valor Health Community Engagement at 208-901-3212.