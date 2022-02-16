Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett has pled guilty to one count of felony injury to a child and one count felony to notify of a death relating to the death of 8-year-old Taryn Summers in April 2021. She faces up to twenty years confinement for the charges.
Appearing in Gem County District Court on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16, Smith entered a change of plea, the apparent result of a criminal mediation between the State and her defense attorney last week.
Prior to Wednesday's plea change, Smith had been held in the Gem County Jail since April 15, 2021 on charges of felony failure to notify of a death and destruction of property relating to the discovery of the body of Summers in a car on Smith's property in Emmett on that date.
Smith, who was the custodial grandmother of Summers, had reported the girl missing on April 12. That report triggered an extensive search by local law enforcement aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
An official cause of death for Summers has yet to be released.
Toxicology reports were delayed until late December. At a Jan. 28, 2022 hearing in front of District Court Judge Gene Petty it was agreed upon by the prosecution and defense to try the criminal mediation process before proceeding further.
That mediation process, in front of a previously uninvolved judge, allowed new evidence to be presented and new charges considered by each party.
Wednesday's plea change came as a result of that mediation according to a release from the Gem County Prosecutor's office late Wednesday.
Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for April 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. She remains in the custody of the Gem County Jail; her bond remains set at $800,000.