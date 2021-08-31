We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Emmett grandmother being held on charges relating to the death of her eight-year granddaughter, Taryn Summers, has been bound over to District Court for arraignment on Sept. 13.
Connie Ann Smith, 54, appeared before Gem County Magistrate Tyler Smith Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, for a Preliminary Hearing.
According to a release from the Gem County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Judge Smith determined that the burden of proof in the prosecution's case against Smith has been met and he ordered the case moved forward to District Court
Smith is charged with one count of failure to notify of a death and one count of felony concealment of evidence. She remains in the custody of the Gem County Jail; her bond remains set at $800,000.
A body, still presumed to be that of Taryn Summers, Smith's grandchild and in her foster care, was discovered in the back seat of an automobile on Smith's property on April 15, days after having been reported missing.
No official identification of the body has been announced to date.