BOISE —The Idaho department of finance is pleased to announce that the 20th anniversary of the “Smart Women, Smart Money Conference” will be held on Friday, February 14th, at the Boise Centre. The conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 a.m.
“We are honored to again help sponsor this valuable and well-attended conference offering Idaho’s women an excellent opportunity to increase their financial knowledge and skills,” Patricia Perkins, Director of the department of finance said. “Embracing economic power is one way for women to strengthen their position in their family and in the world at large,” Perkins said.
The Smart Women, Smart Money, sponsored by the State Financial Officers Foundation provides women of diverse ages and circumstances with the necessary information and tools to take control of their financial lives. Founded by former Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane in 1999, Smart Women Smart Money is now in its 20th year bringing financial awareness to over 35,000 women across multiple states. The message of these one-day conferences is that it is never too early, or too late to learn about finances. As in prior years, this year’s conference is FREE thanks to generous donations from the Idaho business community and other sponsors, including the department of finance. Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack will also be included to conference participants free of charge
Tiffany Smiley, Co-Founder of Hope Unseen is an author, motivational speaker, media personality and consultant who helps others discover and harness their unique “superpower” by fearlessly confronting and overcoming life’s challenges. Smiley has been featured on CBS News, CNN, C-SPAN, Dr. Phil, Fox News, and The Katie Couric Show as well as in major publications such as People Magazine, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal. The conference will also feature sessions where women can learn about budgeting, debt reduction, investing, starting a business, retirement, and more.
The topic of “Know your credit score? Tips to improve your FICO score before making a major purchase” will be presented by Erin Van Engelen Supervising Examiner with the department’s Consumer Finance Bureau. Employees of the department will also staff a booth in Boise offering free financial education materials. These materials include books, brochures and pamphlets with information about the basics of saving and investing, mortgage servicing and origination, credit cards, credit scoring, foreclosure avoidance resources, combating cyber fraud and identity theft, and avoiding investment and financial fraud. Department staff also will be available to answer questions or assist consumers.
Registration can be done online and additional information can be viewed at smartwomensmartmoney.com.